MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexican builder ICA said on Friday it would raise about $375 million by selling up to 95 million shares in airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA).

ICA, Mexico’s biggest infrastructure company, said the sale represents the equivalent of a 23.75 percent stake in OMA.

In a filing last month, ICA said the shares would be worth $3.95 each.

ICA said in its statement that it expects to retain a “significant interest” in OMA even after the sale.