Mexico's Pemex says output impact 'minimal' in platform accident
June 23, 2015 / 4:55 PM / in 2 years

Mexico's Pemex says output impact 'minimal' in platform accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Pemex said on Tuesday the impact on crude oil output in the Akal field from a platform accident is “minimal,” involving 15,000 barrels of deferred oil production.

Pemex suffered an accident on Monday caused by an oil and gas leak on its Akal-H platform, part of the Akal complex, one of the most productive areas within Cantarell, which when it was discovered in the late 1970s was one of the world’s largest oil fields. [ID: nL1N0Z81V9] (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

