5 months ago
March 16, 2017 / 12:29 AM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex says explosion at fuel storage facility injures 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on cause of blast)

MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - At least eight people were injured on Wednesday by explosion at a Pemex fuel storage and distribution facility near the state-owned oil company's Salamanca refinery, in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, Pemex said on Twitter.

The company said there were no deaths or "severe damages" at the facility, which supplies gasoline to regional buyers. It added that the fire has been extinguished.

The blast occurred as workers were filling a tanker truck with fuel in a part of the plant away from storage facilities, Pemex said in a statement. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)

