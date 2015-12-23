FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stolen fuel catches on fire in Mexico, reports of 30 injured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 23, 2015 / 6:06 AM / in 2 years

Stolen fuel catches on fire in Mexico, reports of 30 injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil company Pemex said a stockpile of stolen fuel caught fire late on Tuesday alongside one of its pipelines in the southern state of Tabasco.

The number of injuries caused by the blaze, near the town of Huimanguillo, was not immediately clear. One unverified Twitter account that appeared to represent the state health ministry said as many as 30 people were injured, and this tweet was reported by local media.

The fire was controlled without the pipeline being affected, Pemex said via Twitter, adding that none of the reportedly injured people were Pemex employees. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
