Mexican oil producer Pemex evacuates headquarters after bomb threat
June 19, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 4 years ago

Mexican oil producer Pemex evacuates headquarters after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil producer, Pemex, on Tuesday evacuated its Mexico City headquarters, the site of a deadly explosion in January that killed at least 37 people, after a bomb threat, a company spokesperson said.

“In the face of the threat, we’re applying security measures at the Pemex tower in Mexico City,” Pemex said in a Tweet.

The spokesperson confirmed there was a bomb threat and said there were very few people in the building at the time of the evacuation. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Stacey Joyce)

