Pemex submits 2013 budget draft to finance ministry-report

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mexican state-run oil giant Pemex has submitted its proposed budget for 2013 to the finance ministry and expects to get funding of 340 billion pesos ($26 billion), newspaper El Universal reported on Thursday. The draft, which could be subject to changes before it is formally presented by the ministry to Congress by Dec. 15, includes the production of 5,000 tonnes of petrochemicals for next year. Pemex also plans to cut gasoline imports by half next year and raise crude oil production to 2.6 million barrels per day, up slightly from current average production of 2.5 million bpd, El Universal added. The draft also includes 12 billion pesos ($915 million) to be used for the construction of a new refinery in Mexico. Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has struggled with declining production for several years. In a bid to shake up an industry under state control since 1938, the government has allowed private companies to operate -but not own - seven oil fields scattered around the country.