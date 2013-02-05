FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico says Pemex blast caused by gas build-up, not explosives
#Energy
February 5, 2013 / 3:20 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico says Pemex blast caused by gas build-up, not explosives

MEXICO CITY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A deadly blast that killed at least 37 people at Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex’s headquarters in Mexico City was caused by a build up of gas, the government said on Monday.

Attorney General Jesus Murillo said no trace of explosives was found at the site of the explosion, the latest in a string of safety lapses to hit the oil monopoly. New President Enrique Pena Nieto is seeking to push through a major overhaul of Pemex. (Reporting by Lorena Segura; Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Dave Graham)

