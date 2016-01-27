Mexico's Pemex produced 2.273 million bpd of crude oil in Dec

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex produced 2.273 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in December, according to a Reuters calculation based on company data.

Pemex is due to release its December data later on Wednesday.

Pemex produced an average of 2.267 million bpd during 2015, the company said in a Tweet on Wednesday, about 80 percent of which came from offshore shallow water deposits.

The volume of crude output last year marks the eleventh consecutive drop since hitting peak production of 3.38 million bpd in 2004.