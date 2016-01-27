FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex posts record low crude oil exports in December
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex posts record low crude oil exports in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with record low shipments; adds oil exports, background)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex exported just 1.008 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in December, the company said on Wednesday, the lowest in at least 25 years.

A Pemex spokesperson said the record low was a consequence of sending more oil to the company’s domestic refineries. The company’s database goes back to 1990.

Pemex said it produced 2.275 million bpd of crude oil in December, and averaged 2.267 million bpd for last year.

About 80 percent of the output came from offshore shallow water deposits.

The volume of crude output last year marks the eleventh consecutive drop since hitting peak production of 3.38 million bpd in 2004.

Following a 2013 constitutional overhaul that ended Pemex’s decades-long monopoly on oil production, Mexico is in the early stages of implementing a sweeping opening of the sector that promises to reverse the decline by luring new private producers into the country.

The energy ministry has said it expects the new oil companies that won extraction contracts late last year to begin producing their first crude later this year or next.

The 25 license contracts awarded in December are expected to eventually add 77,000 bpd in new crude output and $1.1 billion in investment, the ministry said. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.