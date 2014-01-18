FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex and Guatemala to build $1.2 bln gas pipeline
#Market News
January 18, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Pemex and Guatemala to build $1.2 bln gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil giant Pemex and Guatemala are set to build a $1.2 billion, 600 kilometer-long (373 miles) gas pipeline linking the two countries, a Guatemalan presidential spokesman said on Saturday.

Presidents from both countries will sign a bilateral accord at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week agreeing to the construction of the pipeline between Salina Cruz, Mexico and the southern department of Escuintla, Guatemala, said Francisco Cuevas, a spokesman for the Guatemalan presidency.

Pemex will build 420 kilometers (261 miles) and Guatemala will build the remaining 180 kilometers (112 miles), Cuevas said, adding that Guatemala plans to open the project to bidding this year and that the pipeline should be operational by 2016.

