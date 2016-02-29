FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex posts wider 4th-qtr loss at $9.8 bln
February 29, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Pemex posts wider 4th-qtr loss at $9.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s national oil company Pemex on Monday reported a wider quarterly loss for the fourth quarter of last year at $9.8 billion, a nearly 44 percent deeper loss compared to the year-earlier period.

The company’s revenues for the quarter stood at $15.4 billion, down about 28 percent compared to the same period last year.

Pemex, whose market monopoly was ended by a sweeping energy reform in 2013, is in the midst of a more than $5 billion financial adjustment program this year brought on by a prolonged oil price rout and a decade-long production slump. ($1 = 18.0670 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

