Pemex CEO Emilio Lozoya to leave job as head of Pemex - sources
February 8, 2016 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Pemex CEO Emilio Lozoya to leave job as head of Pemex - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Emilio Lozoya is set to leave his job as the chief executive of Mexico’s struggling state-oil company Pemex, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation.

Lozoya, a close ally of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, became Pemex CEO in December 2012, overseeing the company during a momentous energy reform that ended Pemex’ decades-long monopoly over the country’s oil and gas sectors.

Earlier on Monday, two Pemex spokesmen said Lozoya was working normally in his office and denied he was leaving.

It is not clear who will replace him, but local media have reported that Jose Antonio Gonzalez, the current director of Mexico’s Social Security Institute, will take his place.

Mexico’s presidential office called a press conference for 4 pm on Monday afternoon, without giving any explanation of what it would be about. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Simon Gardner)

