FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Pemex says it failed to replenish its reserves in 2015
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

Mexico's Pemex says it failed to replenish its reserves in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 16 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil giant Pemex said on Monday it failed to replenish its proven reserves in 2015 with enough new discoveries, after its reserve-replacement ratio hit just 18 percent in 2014.

“During 2015, we obtained 120 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves from discoveries. However, this volume was not enough to compensate for the reductions in reserves resulting from revisions, delimitations and decreased development and production in 2015,” Pemex said.

“As a result, there was no replacement of proved reserves in 2015.”

A reserve-replacement ratio of 100 percent would mean that an oil producer is replacing all the oil and gas it pumps with its reserves. Anything below 100 percent means the oil producer is unable to replenish proven reserves of its extracted hydrocarbons.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.