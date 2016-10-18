FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex approves second joint venture in two Gulf fields
October 18, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 10 months ago

Mexico's Pemex approves second joint venture in two Gulf fields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The board of Mexican state oil company Pemex approved a joint venture for two shallow water fields in the Gulf of Mexico, the firm said on Tuesday, marking the second time the company will seek partners to boost declining crude oil output.

The joint venture will cover Pemex's Ayin and Batsil fields off the coast of Campeche state, which contain 46 million barrels of oil equivalent in proven reserves.

Pemex's partner in the shallow water joint venture could be announced in March 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Adriana Barrea and David Alire Garcia)

