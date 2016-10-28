REFILE-Mexican government support for Pemex is sufficient for it to operate

(In first paragraph, deletes garble in ticker symbol)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The financial support the Mexican government has provided to national oil company Pemex is enough for the firm to keep operating, finance ministry chief economist Luis Madrazo said on Friday.

Like most oil companies, the Mexican oil giant has suffered from low crude oil prices and steep budget cuts over the past couple years.

Earlier on Friday, Pemex posted its 16th consecutive quarterly loss, as both oil prices and production slid.