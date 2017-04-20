FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pemex plans hydrogen plant tie-ups at Madero,Cadereyta refineries
April 20, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 4 months ago

Pemex plans hydrogen plant tie-ups at Madero,Cadereyta refineries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-owned oil and gas company Pemex plans to form alliances for hydrogen plants at its Madero and Cadereyta refineries that could be ready by the end of the year, Pemex chief executive Jose Antonio Gonzalez said.

Earlier this month, Gonzalez said Pemex was eyeing hydrogen plant tie-ups for certain refineries, without naming which ones.

In February, Pemex said it will partner with France's Air Liquide SA to operate an existing hydrogen plant and build a second one at its Tula refinery.

"We're going to do the same with two more, definitely Madero and Cadereyta," Gonzalez said in an interview in Washington late on Wednesday, just ahead of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings in Washington. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)

