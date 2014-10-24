FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex 3rd-qtr loss widens sharply to $4.44 bln
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Pemex 3rd-qtr loss widens sharply to $4.44 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex reported a sharply deeper third quarter loss, nearly 50 percent larger compared to the same period last year, the company said on Friday in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Pemex said its quarterly loss totaled 59.65 billion pesos ($4.44 billion) during the July to September period, compared with a year earlier loss of 39.2 billion pesos ($2.98 billion).

The company reported third-quarter revenues of 406.5 billion pesos for the quarter, down 0.7 percent compared with same period last year.

($1 = 13.4235 Mexican pesos at end-Sept.)

Reporting by David Alire Garcia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
