MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex posted a 100.5 billion peso ($6.6 billion) loss in the first quarter, its tenth consecutive quarterly loss, the firm said on Thursday.

Revenue for the January through March period fell sharply to 279.5 billion pesos, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)