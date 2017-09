MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex reported a wider fourth-quarter loss, just as the company saw its 75-year monopoly end late last year with the passage of a sweeping energy reform, the company said on Thursday.

Pemex said it lost 76.508 billion pesos ($5.84 billion) during the October to December period, compared with a year earlier loss of 28.761 billion pesos.