Fire breaks out in Pemex gas pipeline in western Mexico
October 19, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Fire breaks out in Pemex gas pipeline in western Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A fire has broken out at a liquefied petroleum gas pipeline of Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex in western Mexico, the company said on Friday.

A Pemex spokesman said the blaze in the town of Zapotlanejo was caused by a digger striking the pipeline late on Thursday and that it had not yet been brought under control.

An initial break in the local supply of gas has been compensated for by a parallel pipeline, the spokesman said.

No one was injured, he added, though one local media report said two people were hurt in the incident. Local media said inhabitants were evacuated from the area.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
