Mexico's Pemex posts slight dip in December production

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil monopoly Pemex produced an average of 2.564 millions of barrels per day (bpd) in December, a slight dip from November, the company said on Friday.

Over the same period, the company exported an average of 1.174 million bpd.

Pemex in November produced 2.577 million barrels per day, its highest production rate since January 2011.

Pemex is the world’s No. 7 oil producer. The Mexican government relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of the federal budget.