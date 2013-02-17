FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Mexico's Pemex evacuates hospital unit after short-circuit
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2013 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Mexico's Pemex evacuates hospital unit after short-circuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove references to arson)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-owned Pemex oil monopoly evacuated a unit of its Cadereyta hospital in the eastern state of Nuevo Leon after a short circuit produced smoke, which did not cause injuries, the company said on Saturday night.

The incident, described in a tweet from Pemex, came just weeks after an explosion in Pemex’s Mexico City headquarters killed at least 37 people. Authorities have said the blast was likely caused by a gas leak, but they are still investigating. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.