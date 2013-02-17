FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 17, 2013 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex evacuates hospital unit after short circuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-owned Pemex oil monopoly evacuated a unit of its Cadereyta hospital in the eastern state of Nuevo Leon after a short circuit in ceiling wiring produced smoke, the company said on Saturday night, adding there were no injuries.

The incident “was controlled without major damage,” Pemex said in a tweet. In a statement shortly afterward, the company said the short circuit occurred just before 7 p.m. local time and firefighters evacuated 10 patients and 36 hospital workers.

Late last month, an explosion in Pemex’s Mexico City headquarters killed at least 37 people. Authorities have said the blast was likely caused by a gas leak, but they are still investigating.

