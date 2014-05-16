FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican capacity to replace oil, gas reserves falls in 2013 -Pemex
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

Mexican capacity to replace oil, gas reserves falls in 2013 -Pemex

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s ability to replenish proven reserves of extracted hydrocarbons declined sharply last year, according to a document released by a U.S. securities regulator on Thursday.

The so-called replacement rate of certified oil and gas reserves fell to 67.8 percent in 2013 compared with 104.3 percent in 2012, Pemex said in a report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“The fact that the reserves replacement rate was less than 100 percent in 2013 represents a decline in Mexico’s proved reserves during this period,” the oil company said in the statement. The decrease was mainly due to “a significant decrease in the amount of proved reserves that were added as a result of discoveries, extensions and positive revisions in 2013,” the report said.

Pemex cited specifically, “lower levels of field development activities in the ATG,” in reference to its Chicontepec project, where Pemex has invested billions of dollars to extract oil from the geologically complex on-shore basin.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pushed a landmark energy reform through Congress last year that aims to lure private investment to boost oil production in Mexico, which has fallen by a quarter to 2.5 million barrels a day from a 2004 peak.

Congress still needs to approve so-called secondary laws hashing out the fine print of the reform expected in a special session that will likely be held next month. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.