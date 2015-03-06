FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex says Tula oil refinery back to normal after fire
March 6, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Pemex says Tula oil refinery back to normal after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex said on Friday that it had contained a fire at its Miguel Hidalgo refinery and that the facility was back to normal operations.

No workers were injured, and the facility near the city of Tula in central Hidalgo state sustained only minor damages, the company said in a statement.

The morning fire ignited in a leaking hydrogen compressor at the refinery’s residual hydrodesulfurization plant.

The refinery, Pemex’s second-biggest, has a crude processing capacity of 315,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

