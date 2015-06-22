FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

June 22, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Blast at Pemex shallow water oil platform in southern Gulf - local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - An explosion hit a platform in a major shallow water field operated by Mexican state oil company Pemex in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Monday, local media reported.

Emergency services in the nearby state of Campeche confirmed an accident had taken place, but were not able to offer further details.

The platform, Akal-H, is part of the Akal field complex, one of the most productive areas within Cantarell, which was once Mexico’s top producing oil field.

A Pemex spokesperson said it had no immediate details on any incident.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Lizbeth Diaz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
