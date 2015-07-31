FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican crude oil output up slightly in June, exports down
July 31, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

Mexican crude oil output up slightly in June, exports down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexican crude oil output in June rose nearly 1 percent from the previous month, while June crude exports slid 6 percent, national oil company Pemex said on Friday.

Crude production in June averaged 2.247 million barrels per day (bpd), while exports stood at 1.048 million bpd.

Mexico is the world’s 10th biggest crude producer, and the third largest supplier to the United States behind Canada and Saudi Arabia.

Pemex has been battered by slumping output for a decade, and more recently has had to absorb major budget cuts in the face of falling international oil prices.

The company has lowered its production forecast this year to 2.288 million bpd from 2.4 million bpd.

A major energy overhaul finalized last year ended the decades-long monopoly enjoyed by Pemex and promises to boost output from new producers via new contracts and licenses. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Gregorio)

