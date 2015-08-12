FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire in gas pipe in northern Mexico under control, no injured-Pemex
August 12, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

Fire in gas pipe in northern Mexico under control, no injured-Pemex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A fire in a Pemex gas pipe in the northern state of Nuevo Leon is under control and there are no reports of injury, the state oil giant said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pemex said it did not know the cause of the blaze, which continued after the company cut off the flow of gas to the section of its Escobedo-Santa Catarina pipe in Garcia, Nuevo Leon, on the outskirts of the industrial city of Monterrey.

Nemak, the auto parts unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa, said in a statement that personnel from its nearby plant had been evacuated even though the blaze occurred outside its installations.

Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
