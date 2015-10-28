Mexico's Pemex reports nearly $10 bln 3rd-qtr loss

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex reported a steep third-quarter loss on Wednesday of 167 billion pesos ($9.9 billion), hurt by weak oil prices and a sharp depreciation of the Mexican peso.

Pemex said in a statement that total sales for the July to September period were 313 billion pesos, with earnings before earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 119 billion pesos.