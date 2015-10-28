FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Pemex reports nearly $10 bln 3rd-qtr loss
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Pemex reports nearly $10 bln 3rd-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex reported a steep third-quarter loss on Wednesday of 167 billion pesos ($9.9 billion), hurt by weak oil prices and a sharp depreciation of the Mexican peso.

Pemex said in a statement that total sales for the July to September period were 313 billion pesos, with earnings before earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 119 billion pesos.

$1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.