Pemex contractor dies after fall at refinery

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A Pemex contractor fell to his death while working on a catalytic plant at a refinery in the central state of Guanajuato, the national oil company said on Thursday.

Pemex said the man, a worker of the contracting firm Atzco, was given immediate medical attention but had no vital signs by the time he arrived at a hospital. The company did not provide further details.

Pemex has one of the highest injury and fatality rates among oil companies, according to the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Miral Fahmy)