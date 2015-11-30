FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex inks deal with Global Water Development Partners
November 30, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Pemex inks deal with Global Water Development Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex has entered into a partnership with Global Water Development Partners (GWDP) that aims to invest $800 million in water treatment infrastructure projects, the Mexican company said in a statement on Monday.

The partnership will focus on storage and residual water treatment projects at Pemex oil production areas both onshore and offshore as well as at refineries and petrochemical plants, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear how much funding each entity would contribute, or which specific projects will be launched first.

GWDP was established last year by U.S.-based Blackstone Energy Partners, the firm’s energy-focused private equity business, and is owned by funds managed by the investment firm, according to Blackstone’s website. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Bernard Orr)

