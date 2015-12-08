FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Pemex says new oil discoveries to add 40,000 bpd
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Pemex says new oil discoveries to add 40,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex has discovered two new shallow water oil deposits that will eventually produce 40,000 barrels per day, the company’s top executive said on Tuesday.

Pemex CEO Emilio Lozoya said the discoveries were made during the second half of this year, adding 180 million barrels of oil equivalent to the company’s proven, probable and possible reserves.

Lozoya did not detail the exact location of the discoveries, the type of crude oil found or how long it will take to bring the deposits into commercial production.

Pemex currently produces about 2.27 million bpd, down by about a third compared to peak production of 3.4 million bpd in 2004. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.