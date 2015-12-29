Mexico's Pemex says brush fire at Salamanca refinery contained

MEXICO CITY, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil company Pemex said on Monday that a brush fire at its Salamanca refinery has been contained before it reached any installations or caused any injuries.

The refinery, located in central Guanajuato state, is operating normally, although though due to “environmental conditions it has not been possible to completely extinguish” the blaze, Pemex said in a brief statement.

The company did not say how the fire started, or when it expected to finish putting it out.

The Salamanca refinery is the second smallest of Pemex’s six domestic plants, with a crude processing capacity of 220,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)