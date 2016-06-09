FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex to seek oil firm tie-up in Trion field - sources
June 9, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

Mexico's Pemex to seek oil firm tie-up in Trion field - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Pemex will present to its board this week its first possible deep-water tie-up with oil firms in the Trion field, according to people familiar with the matter, another major step in the opening up of its oil and gas industry.

The first proposed “farm out,” which allows Pemex to develop deep-water fields alongside oil companies, will be focused on the Trion field, located in the Perdido area near the U.S. border. The field has proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves of 305 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters of the plan. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Dave Graham)

