FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex says Cadereyta refinery partially restarted
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex says Cadereyta refinery partially restarted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail on restarting production, background)

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Monday its Cadereyta refinery partially restarted operations on Sunday, allowing it to resume production.

The refinery in the northern state of Nuevo Leon has started producing gasoline, said a Pemex official who declined to be identified, citing company policy.

Cadereyta, one of Pemex's six domestic refineries, can process up to 275,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

It was shut down last Tuesday following what the company described as a shortage of water needed to supply the plant's boilers.

The prospect of a prolonged shutdown prompted the company begin evaluating the need for additional imports to compensate for lost production at the facility, which so far this year has averaged about 66,000 bpd of Pemex's Magna gasoline and 41,000 bpd of ultra low sulfur diesel. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.