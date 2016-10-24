FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Mexico's Pemex says crude oil exports up more than 20 pct in Sept
October 24, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 10 months ago

Mexico's Pemex says crude oil exports up more than 20 pct in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Monday that crude oil exports rose nearly 22 percent in September compared to the same month last year, the highest level of shipments in more than five years.

The Mexican oil giant exported an average of 1.425 million barrels per day (bpd) during the month, the highest volume since August 2011, according to Energy Ministry data.

The company's crude production, however, slipped 7 percent in September to an average of 2.113 million bpd.

Pemex expects oil production this year to settle at 2.13 million bpd due largely to spending cuts resulting from low international oil prices.

Mexico's oil output has fallen for a dozen years since hitting a peak of 3.38 million bpd in 2004. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)

