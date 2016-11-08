Mexico's Pemex plans crude processing ramp-up by year-end

MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's state oil company Pemex plans to ramp up crude processing to 920,000-960,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year, after refining hit the lowest levels in at least five years in September following a series of plant stoppages.

Carlos Murrieta, director general of Pemex's industrial transformation subsidiary, said on Monday that the company would spend around $120 million by year-end on maintenance at 24 units halted at its six domestic refineries.

"We are making a big effort to designate resources that we are moving from different parts toward maintenance ... and our expectation is to reach levels above 1.1 million bpd by March/April," the official said in a telephone interview with Reuters. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Simon Gardner)