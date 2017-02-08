BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its March term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION FEB CONSTANT MARCH CONSTANT AMERICAS Maya crude -4.75 -4.20 Isthmus crude 2.15 2.15 Olmeca crude 2.65 2.65 U.S WEST COAST Isthmus crude -3.10 -2.95 Maya crude -6.40 -6.40 EUROPE Maya crude -6.30 -5.40 Isthmus crude -3.95 -3.35 Olmeca crude -2.70 -2.40 FAR EAST Maya crude -9.70 -9.40 Isthmus crude -3.20 -2.75 FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.