3 months ago
TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets June Maya price for international buyers
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 4:37 PM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets June Maya price for international buyers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, May 10 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its June term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to international buyers, the company said
on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
       
   DESTINATION       MAY CONSTANT      JUNE CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -1.60             -1.60
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +2.40             +2.40
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +2.90             +2.90
                                      
                                             
 U.S WEST COAST                              
 Maya crude              -5.15             -5.15
 Isthmus crude           -1.50             -1.50
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
                                      
 Maya crude              -2.95             -2.45
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.40             -1.40
 Olmeca crude            -1.20             -1.20
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude              -9.40             -9.40
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.70             -3.10
                                             
   
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):

    MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

