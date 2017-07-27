UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex posts a profit for the third straight quarter

(Adds revenue, background)

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's state run oil company, Pemex, on Thursday posted a 32.8 billion peso ($1.8 billion) second-quarter profit, its third consecutive 13 weeks in the black, helped by higher sales and lower financial costs.

Pemex reported a 83.5 billion peso loss in the same period last year.

Revenue at the company, officially Petroleos Mexicanos, rose to nearly 322.5 billion pesos in the quarter, up 26 percent from 255.7 billion last year.

The company also reported higher financial income and lower financial costs during the quarter.

Prior to revising its fourth-quarter earnings report last year, which originally showed a loss, the company had suffered a five-year stretch of losses amid a dozen years of declining crude production and the global slump in oil prices since late 2014.

Long a major source of tax revenue for the government, Pemex now contributes less than a fifth of federal revenue, down from more than a third a few years ago.