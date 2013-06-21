FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six Pemex workers injured in ammonia plant accident
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 9:48 PM / 4 years ago

Six Pemex workers injured in ammonia plant accident

Luc Cohen

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - Six workers at Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex were injured in an accident at a water cooling tower in an ammonia plant in eastern Mexico, the company said on Friday.

Staff were carrying out maintenance on a turbine at the tower in the Cosoleacaque petrochemical complex in the Gulf state of Veracruz when a connecting part broke off, injuring the workers, Pemex said in a statement.

The accident did not cause any toxic emissions or fire, and work continued as usual, the company added.

Pemex said the workers received immediate attention from on-site medics before being transferred to a Pemex hospital in Minatitlan. The workers suffered various bruises.

The firm said it would investigate what caused the incident.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.