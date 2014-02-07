Mexico Pemex production chief Morales resigns - CEO tweet

MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - In a major leadership shakeup for Mexico’s national oil company Pemex, the company’s exploration and production chief Carlos Morales has resigned, the company’s CEO Emilio Lozoya said in a tweet on Friday.

Morales, head of Pemex’s exploration and production arm since 2004, has stepped down for “personal reasons” and will be replaced on an interim basis by the division’s planning head, Gustavo Hernandez, a Pemex spokesman said.

The change comes after President Enrique Pena Nieto last year pushed through a major overhaul of the state energy sector to open it up to foreign oil majors, but the change was not expected to mark a shift in the company’s policies.