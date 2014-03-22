FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex says Cantarell platform fire under control, 3 hurt
March 22, 2014 / 10:55 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex says Cantarell platform fire under control, 3 hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds platform evacuations, production unaffected)

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex said on Saturday a fire on an offshore platform at its Cantarell field injured three people but has been “totally controlled.”

In a post on its Twitter page, Pemex said the fire occurred on the Akal TD platform, part of the sprawling Cantarell shallow water oil field located along the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico.

The platform’s 42 workers have been evacuated as a preventative measure, the company said in a statement.

But production has not been affected, a company spokesperson added.

Akal is the most productive field within Cantarell, but output last year declined by 90 percent compared to peak production of 2.04 million barrels per day in 2004.

Cantarell was the world’s third-biggest oil deposit when it was discovered in the mid-1970s. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Gregorio)

