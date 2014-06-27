FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Pemex sees record demand for latest debt issuance
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Pemex sees record demand for latest debt issuance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex said on Thursday it had record demand for its latest local debt issuance which was oversubscribed nearly four-fold.

Investors aiming to purchase three separate Pemex debt offerings worth a total of 15 billion pesos ($1.15 billion) pledged 57.5 billion pesos, or 3.8 times the amount issued, Pemex said in a statement.

“The total demand registered was the biggest for any local debt issuance in Pemex history,” the company said.

The debt had maturities of some 5 to 11 years.

Late last year, a sweeping energy reform championed by President Enrique Pena Nieto ended Pemex’s 75-year oil and gas monopoly, paving the way for billions in new private investment aimed at reversing declining production.

Once the reform is fully implemented, international oil majors are expected to seek out Pemex as a partner in potentially lucrative projects that could improve the Mexican oil giant’s own finances. ($1 = 13.0068 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.