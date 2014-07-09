FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Pemex says selects Odebrecht consortium to help on gas project
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Pemex says selects Odebrecht consortium to help on gas project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexico state oil giant Pemex said on Wednesday it had selected a consortium that includes Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht to help complete the phase 2 north part of Los Ramones, the country’s largest natural gas pipeline.

The pipeline due to run from the U.S.-Mexico border to central Mexico is the country’s biggest energy infrastructure investment in decades, and designed to help satisfy growing demand for gas by boosting cheap imports from the United States.

The consortium, which also included Techint, the Italo-Argentine steel and engineering group, and Mexican industrial construction firm Arendal, was chosen by Pemex’s TAG Pipelines unit. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.