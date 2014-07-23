FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex says work halted at Ciudad Madero refinery due to blaze
July 23, 2014

Mexico's Pemex says work halted at Ciudad Madero refinery due to blaze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil giant Pemex said on Wednesday work at its Ciudad Madero refinery in northern Mexico had been halted while it contains an hours-long blaze at a storage tank, but added nobody was hurt and that the installations had not been damaged.

“It was a fire in a tank, and we’ve been working since early morning. (The tank) had 90,00 liters of fuel. It seems it will be extinguished any moment now,” said a Pemex spokesman.

“They stop (work) while they control the fire ... but there is no impact to the installations of the refinery.”

The Ciudad Madero refinery in northern Tamaulipas state is the smallest of Pemex’s six domestic refineries, with a total crude processing capacity of 190,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Simon Gardner and Veronica Gomez)

