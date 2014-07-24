FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pemex restarting halted units at Madero refinery after blaze extinguished
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Pemex restarting halted units at Madero refinery after blaze extinguished

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 24 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil giant Pemex said on Thursday it was in the process of restarting halted units at its Ciudad Madero refinery in northern Mexico after extinguishing a blaze at a fuel tank that raged on Wednesday.

Pemex said it expected the installation to be fully operational later on Thursday.

The Ciudad Madero refinery is the smallest of Pemex’s six domestic refineries, with a total crude processing capacity of 190,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

