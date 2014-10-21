Storms prompt Mexico's Pemex to evacuate 15,000 workers from Gulf

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil company on Tuesday said it evacuated 15,000 workers from installations in the Gulf of Mexico because of bad weather.

The evacuation is a preventative measure and was carried out in accordance with the company’s emergency response procedure, Pemex said via its Twitter account.

The employees were evacuate from platforms in the Bay of Campeche, Pemex said.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said there is a 40 percent chance of a cyclone formation in the area, where there are currently thunderstorms and showers.

All of Mexico’s main oil exporting ports in the Gulf of Mexico were open as of Monday afternoon. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)