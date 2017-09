MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil giant Pemex said on Tuesday the evacuation of 15,000 workers from over 60 platforms in the Bay of Campeche because of bad weather was partial and has a minimal impact on crude oil output.

Pemex gave no immediate details on what minimal impact meant in terms of barrels of oil. Ports in the Gulf of Mexico remained open. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)