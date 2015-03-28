FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex posts higher crude oil production, exports in Feb
March 28, 2015

Mexico's Pemex posts higher crude oil production, exports in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Crude oil production and exports from Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex both rose slightly in February, the company said on Friday.

Crude oil production in February averaged 2.332 million barrels per day (bpd) while exports for the month averaged 1.305 million bpd, both up about 3.5 percent compared to the previous month.

Pemex expects crude output of 2.288 million bpd by the end of this year, down from a previous forecast of 2.40 million bpd.

The Mexican oil giant’s production has dipped more than 30 percent since hitting peak output of 3.38 million bpd in 2004.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
